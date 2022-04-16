Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $184.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.17. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

