Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 837.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,918,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $12,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $45.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

