Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

