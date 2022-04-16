Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,309 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 65,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 406,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27.

