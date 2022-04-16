FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.88.

Shares of FLT opened at $258.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average of $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

