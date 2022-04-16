FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $312.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $306.00 to $312.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $258.67 on Thursday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $200.78 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

