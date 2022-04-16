Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Flex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Flex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

