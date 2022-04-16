FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Trading Down 0%

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Rating) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.66. 748,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 600,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

