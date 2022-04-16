Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Flywire from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.75.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. Flywire has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $1,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,132 shares of company stock worth $3,210,134 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

