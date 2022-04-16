Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,147.54

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,147.54 ($14.95) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($17.33). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,315 ($17.14), with a volume of 16,227 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,360.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £771.41 million and a PE ratio of 27.28.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

