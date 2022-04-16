Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $331.76 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.03.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

