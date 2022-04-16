Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FVI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.56.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$5.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$249.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.