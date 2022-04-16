Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires 19,566 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,546,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,972,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46.

