Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $171.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,421,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,042,774. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $337.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,615 shares of company stock valued at $74,803,632. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

