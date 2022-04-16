Fountainhead AM LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $77.78. 2,270,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

