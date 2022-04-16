Fountainhead AM LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 1.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned 0.07% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 968,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,917,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,502,000 after purchasing an additional 446,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FSK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. 1,083,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,893. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

