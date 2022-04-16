Fountainhead AM LLC Makes New Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 32,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.49. The company had a trading volume of 427,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,640. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day moving average is $105.94.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

