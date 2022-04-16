Fractal Trading Up 0.2% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $1.85 million and $566,999.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

