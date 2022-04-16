FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Down 0.4%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.35. Approximately 1,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

