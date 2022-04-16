fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $24.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 266.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. 8,985,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,887,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $856.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

