Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 800 ($10.42) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at GBX 598 ($7.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £369.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 671.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 1-year low of GBX 574 ($7.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.51).

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

