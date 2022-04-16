Fyooz (FYZ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29,355.00

Fyooz (FYZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $95,151.93 and $29,355.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fyooz

FYZ is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

