G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3 billion-$3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.600 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.68.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.