G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.69. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $302.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.03% and a negative net margin of 471.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 17,142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

