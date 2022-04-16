Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) to announce $17.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.10 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $73.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $1,789,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.40. 208,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Gambling.com Group has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

