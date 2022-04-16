GAMEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $1.99 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.80 or 0.07446598 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,252.79 or 1.00289805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041334 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

