Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Gates Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE GTES opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,253 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

