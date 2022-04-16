GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($42.39) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($54.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($59.78) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €43.07 ($46.82).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €37.30 ($40.54) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €33.27 ($36.16) and a twelve month high of €48.55 ($52.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.76.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

