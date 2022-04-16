Genel Energy plc (GEGYY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on June 2nd

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1393 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

GEGYY opened at $2.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Genel Energy has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

