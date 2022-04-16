Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.65.

Shares of GENI opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $782.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $62,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,757 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,477,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,848 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 279.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 475,799 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.