Gensource Potash (LON:GSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gensource Potash (LON:GSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gensource Potash stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £105.12 million and a PE ratio of -35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Gensource Potash has a 52-week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

About Gensource Potash (Get Rating)

Gensource Potash Corporation operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

