Gensource Potash (LON:GSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Gensource Potash (LON:GSP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Gensource Potash stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £105.12 million and a PE ratio of -35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 5.86. Gensource Potash has a 52-week low of GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.50 ($0.37).
About Gensource Potash (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Gensource Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gensource Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.