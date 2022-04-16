GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.73. GeoPark has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.94 million. GeoPark had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoPark will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 240.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GeoPark (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

