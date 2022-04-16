Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda cut its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,499,034 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises about 2.2% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.12% of Gerdau worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913,089 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,676 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gerdau by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,178,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,238 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

NYSE:GGB traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,619,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,121,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

