Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.44

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.44 and traded as high as $20.07. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBNXF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

