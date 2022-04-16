Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

