Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

