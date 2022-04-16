Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
LAND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.
About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.