Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Shares of LAND opened at $39.76 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 635.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Land by 545.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

