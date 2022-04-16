Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.43

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.43 and traded as high as $12.56. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 207 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

