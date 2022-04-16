GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.40.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

