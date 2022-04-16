Goldcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.87 Million (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0657 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $11,468.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00276031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014350 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001286 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,968,864 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

