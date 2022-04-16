Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £52,000 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,761.27).

Shares of GOOD stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.32) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.57. Good Energy Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 206 ($2.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 398 ($5.19). The stock has a market cap of £42.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.19) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Wednesday.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.