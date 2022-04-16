Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
About Goodness Growth (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodness Growth (GDNSF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Goodness Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodness Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.