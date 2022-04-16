Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GDNSF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 19,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,637. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. Goodness Growth has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

About Goodness Growth (Get Rating)

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc operates as a physician-led cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates cannabis in environmentally friendly greenhouses; manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts; and sells its products through its network of Green Goods and other Goodness Growth branded retail dispensaries, as well as third-party dispensaries.

