Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,300 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS CBULF opened at $0.61 on Friday. Gratomic has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic (Get Rating)

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.