Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

GRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.02. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

