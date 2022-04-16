Great Portland Estates’ (GPEAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $700.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPEAF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.77.

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

