Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,224,200 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the March 15th total of 3,126,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.48. 4,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,367. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

