Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.03 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 3.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

