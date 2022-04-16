Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 236,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Zoetis by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 254,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,385,000 after purchasing an additional 93,548 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,158,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

Zoetis stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.