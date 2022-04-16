Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MHK opened at $123.71 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.50. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

