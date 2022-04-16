Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $356,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $534.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

